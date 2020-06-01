Bhopal district Admin acquires MANIT hostel for converting it into quarantine centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Bhopal district administration has acquired hostel of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) for converting it into a quarantine centre.

After the acquisition, the administration has started the process of vacating hostels. Arrangements are being made for stay of several people in view of the COVID-19 cases in the district.

However, the students and faculty members of MANIT have objected to the move saying that it will affect campus placements.

Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithore while speaking to ANI over the phone said that several institutes have supported the administration and MANIT too should do the same.

According to the latest data available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2897 active cases of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh while 4842 have been cured/migrate/discharged and 350 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,90,535. (ANI)

