Bhutan Ambassador refutes claim of China setting up village inside Bhutanese territory

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Bhutan on Friday has rejected the Chinese state media report claiming that the Chinese authorities have set up a village inside Bhutanese territory.

"There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan," Major General Vetsop Namgyel, Bhutanese Ambassador to India, told ANI.

This comes after Shen Shiwei, CGTN News producer, had tweeted, "Now, we have permanent residents living in the newly established Pangda village. It's along the valley where 35 km south to Yadong county."



Later the tweet was removed.

The Pangda village lies 2 kilometres within Bhutanese territory. (ANI)