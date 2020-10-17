Bhutan Foreign Minister extends greetings to Indians on Navratri

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 17 (ANI): Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Tandi Dorji on Saturday extended warm greetings to all the citizens of India on the occasion of the Navratri festival.

"May goddess Durga shower all the happiness and provide the strength to overcome this pandemic soon. Happy Navratri to all the people of India," said the Minister in a Twitter post.

Dorji further expressed his deepest condolences and prayers to people who were affected by the severe floods in Hyderabad.



"My deepest condolences and prayers to those affected and to the bereaved families caused due to the massive floods in Hyderabad," he tweeted.

Also celebrated as Durga Puja, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The fun-filled festival is celebrated in different ways across the country and involves worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Over the next nine days, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami. (ANI)

