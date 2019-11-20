Bhutan Foreign Minister visits Mahabodhi Temple

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji, who is on a week-long visit to India, offered prayers at the renowned Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya on Tuesday.

The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a Buddhist temple in Bodh Gaya of Bihar's Gaya district, marking the location where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment.

Dorji arrived in India on Sunday afternoon. He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. He flew to Bodh Gaya for a two-day programme on the same day.

The Bhutanese Foreign Minister will next travel to Kolkata on Thursday to meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is also slated to attend a programme in the city on Friday.

Dorji will emplane for Bhutan on Saturday. (ANI)

