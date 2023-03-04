Bhutan has 30 monks with Master of Arts in Buddhist Studies

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 4, (ANI): Bhutan now has its first batch of 30 monks with a Master of Arts in Buddhist Studies. His Holiness the Je Khenpo on Friday awarded the certificates to the 30 monks of the Tango Institute for Advanced Vajrayana Studies, The Bhutan Live reported.

According to The Bhutan Live, the monks received the certificates today at the Tashichhodzong in Thimphu. They studied at the Tango Institute for Advanced Vajrayana Studies for two years which was established for the first time in Bhutan in 2020. This was for enhancing the growth of the Vajrayana practice in the country.

Gyalsey Trulku Jigme Tenzin Wangpo, the President of the Tango Institute for Advanced Vajarayana Studies, as quoted by The Bhutan Live, said, ''in Vajrayana Buddhism, we have a choice to get enlightenment. If we cannot get enlightened from one method, we have other methods to get enlightened. Therefore, this practice has the ability to make its practitioners attain enlightenment in one lifetime. Secondly, it is important to learn Vajrayana tradition to know the way of conducting religious rituals.''



His Holiness the Je Khenpo, during the award ceremony, launched a book titled 'The Essence of the Teachings of Accomplished Vidhyadharas.' The book contains research articles contributed by the graduated monks.

Among the graduates certifies today, are 31-year-old Phub Namgay from Chhukha and 30-year-old Choki from Trongsa. They said they were honoured and blessed to receive the certificate and hope to contribute to the spread of Buddha Dharma.

"We are truly honoured and blessed to receive our certificate from His Holiness the Je Khenpo in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Her Royal Highness Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck and Vairochana Rinpoche. Initially, there were some challenges while starting the course but due to the blessings of the triple gem and the combined effort of the teachers and the students, we were able to successfully overcome all the challenges,'' Phub Namgay said, as quoted by The Bhutan Live.

''In my opinion, after receiving lots of Vajrayana teachings and learning this important practice, I hope to spread my knowledge as much as possible. While travelling to other places if we could share about such studies with other people, we would be able to make them understand the importance of the Vajrayana tradition," Choki Dorji said.

Most of the graduated monks will go for a three-year retreat and some of them will serve as teachers in different institutes and Shedra under the Central Monastic Body. (ANI)

