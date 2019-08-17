Bhutan, India 'living definition of true friendship': Lotay Tshering

Semthoka [Bhutan], Aug 17 (ANI): Expressing gratitude for the support extended by India to Bhutan through a slew of initiatives and projects, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on Saturday that the two neighbouring countries are the "living definition of true friendship."

"India and Bhutan may vary in size but our beliefs, values and motivation are common. Today, I am overwhelmed with the sense pride that the two countries are living the definition of true friendship. This is the truth. This is the way forward," said Tshering at the joint press conference with PM Narendra Modi here.

Tshering assured PM Modi of Bhutan's unwavering support to India's leadership role in regional as well as global affairs, adding that "a politically and economically stable successful India translates to a very prosperous region that also benefits Bhutan."

Tshering's remarks came following the signing of nine Memorandum of Understandings and one power purchase agreement between India and Bhutan at the Semtokha Dzong here on Saturday.

"The Mangdechuu hydroelectric power project, other programs, and the MoUs that we exchanged today will go a long way in realising our shared goals," said (name). "Even as we generate revenue from hydropower, we are happy that the energy will also -- however small it may be -- contribute to India's effort in doubling your GDP to USD 5 trillion by 2024," said Tshering

In his address, Modi said that India is honoured to be part of the development process of Bhutan and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to be "a unique model of bilateral ties" in the world. (ANI)

