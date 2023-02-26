Bhutan: Indian professor receives Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award

Thimphu [Bhutan], February 26 (ANI): An Indian professor currently teaching economics at Bhutan's Royal Thimphu College, after dedicating almost three decades of service to education, received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award conferred by India's President Droupadi Murmu. The award is the highest honour conferred to overseas Indians, The Bhutan Live reported.

According to The Bhutan Live, Sanjeev Mehta received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award on January 10, 2023, for his exceptional contribution in the field of education.

Mehta said he looks forward to contributing again with much more dedication and greater determination to actually see Bhutan achieve its new journey of policy and situational reforms.



The award which is conferred every two years was started in 2003. This year saw 27 recipients of the award.

Mehta said: "I will be nut and bolt in this piece and I will work to my best capacity to fulfil His Majesty's dream. This award, I see, is not a personal achievement. This is an award that represents the work done by Indian teachers in Bhutan. Maybe I am an embodiment of that."

Sanjeev started his career with the Sherubtse College in 1993 after which he joined the United Nations Development Programme and helped design the economic development policy of Bhutan, as per The Bhutan Live.

Mehta for his contributions received the National Order of Merit from His Majesty the King in 2014. (ANI)

