Bhutan lauds India's decisions in J&K as 'bold, courageous and forward-looking'

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): Bhutan has lauded India's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir calling them "bold, courageous and forward-looking", says India's Ambassdor to the country Ruchira Kamboj.
India recently scrapped Article 370 which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, hiving the region into two union territories of Ladakh- without a legislature, and Jammu and Kashmir- with the legislature.
"Bhutan has fully supported India in the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, they have recognised that this is purely an internal matter of India. They have lauded it as a very bold, courageous and forward-looking step that will ensure the socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir and also bring peace, progress, and prosperity to the Union Territory," she told ANI in Thimphu.
Ten MoUs are slated to be signed between the two close neighbours in fields like education amongst others. Five inaugurations are also expected to take place, including the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan beginning Aug 17.
On the second day of his visit, the prime minister shall be addressing the students at the Royal University of Bhutan and visiting the National Memorial Chorten. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:08 IST
