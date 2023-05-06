Bhutan: Mahakal Dham attracts Hindu and Buddhist devotees

Thimphu [Bhutan], May 6 (ANI): The Mahakal Dham, a sacred Hindu temple honouring Lord Shiva, a mystical site in the mountains of Bukay in Samtse, has been attracting spiritual seekers for ages, The Bhutan Live reported.

This ancient sanctuary is considered among the oldest in Bhutan and is believed to be one of the locations where Lord Shiva meditated and practised asceticism.

The Mahakal Dham is only 5.5 kilometres from Bhutan's Samtse town and is a picturesque haven. The temple is constructed in the classic Bhutanese style, featuring a slanted roof.



The temple is held in high esteem by both Hindu and Buddhist devotees, particularly during the annual Maha Shivaratri festival celebrated between February and March. During this time, thousands of pilgrims flock to the temple to offer prayers and sacrifices to Lord Shiva.

Mahakal Dham's management is overseen by roughly 30 members from the Bukay Dham Community Forest (BDCF). Pujari Basant Bhandari stated that the precise origin and establishment of the sacred site remain a mystery. "The lore handed down by our ancestors tells of a herder who discovered the holy site, which eventually gained prominence as a pilgrimage destination."

Visitors believe that their wishes are granted, making the journey worthwhile. Hindu devotees from the neighbouring Indian states of West Bengal, Darjeeling, and Sikkim visit the site from autumn until late spring, according to The Bhutan Live.

The site boasts two magnificent limestone caves. The larger cave is thought to be a sacred space where Lord Shiva meditated, containing a place for offerings deep within. It is said to have two sections: an inner and outer part.

"Devotees present milk and bael patta (Aegle marmelos) to Lord Shiva, seeking his blessings," explained Basant Bhandari, as quoted by The Bhutan Live. (ANI)

