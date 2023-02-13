Bhutan, Maharashtra explore how they can enhance Buddhist tourism ties

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Bhutan National Assembly Speaker Wangchuk Namgyel met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai last week and discussed how they could enhance tourism ties, reported Bhutan Live.

While speaking on the occasion, Namgyel said Maharashtra had many sites related to Buddhism just like Bhutan. Stating that Maharashtra is the home to the famous Ajanta and Ellora caves, he felt that tourism cooperation with Maharashtra will help people from both sides to visit each other.

Yet in another incident related to Buddhist tourism. For the first time, India is hosting 108 Buddhist pilgrims from South Korea as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties. The pilgrimage, organized by the Sangwol Society, will cover over 1,100 km and visit Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in India, before moving on to Nepal, the report claimed.



This pilgrimage aims to increase friendship and collaboration between India and south Korea. Regarding the matter India's Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra said that "it was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Buddhist tourism circuit in India to the world.

In the current scenario Buddhism is not a religion in Bhutan but a way of life. As Rinpung Dzong in Paro, Tango Monastery in Thimphu, and Nalanda Buddhist Institute overlooking the Punatsangchu River in Punakha, all offer travellers a uniquely personal account of Buddhism in Bhutan.

The already existing ties in between Bhutan and India because of strong tourism visiting Bhutan on an organised tour provides tourists a chance to learn more about Buddhism as they talk to accommodation hosts, local guides and visit some of the country's most significant places of worship and sacred symbolism.

In another recent event group of 36 tour operators from India went to Bhutan and met different authorities to discuss ways to promote the country as a quality tourist destination. An Indian tour operator from Assam Lohit Sharma had brought these 36 other tour operators with him to Bhutan. This tourist group tour operators from India also appreciated the policy of 'high quality and low volume tourism 'recently adapted by Bhutan.

These tour operators from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi said they were impressed with the new tourism policy and that the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) was a noble move to invest in the tourism sector and make it a high-end destination. (ANI)

