Bhutan PM thanks PM Modi for additional 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 22 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday said that the country had received additional 400,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from India, making possible the nationwide rollout of the vaccination programme against COVID-19.

In a tweet, the Bhutan Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prayed that these gestures during the pandemic turn into boundless blessings for the people of India.

"Pleased to receive additional 400,000 doses of Covishield, making possible the nationwide rollout of our vaccination program. People of Bhutan and I remain grateful to PM Narendra Modi, we pray these gestures during the pandemic turn into boundless blessings for the people of India," he said.

Covishield is manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji said in a tweet that India had offered unconditional support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Received the precious gift of another 400,000 doses of Covidshield vaccines from our friend, India, today. Profoundly grateful to the government of India, PMO India, Dr S Jaishankar and Ruchira Kamboj for the unconditional support in our fight against the pandemic," he said.

India delivered the first consignment of 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan in January this year making it the first country to receive the gift from India. (ANI)