Bhutan sends 5 civil servants for IRS training in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Bhutanese government sent five civil servants to receive their induction training in Bangalore, The Bhutan Live reported.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Bhutan, the officers were selected while they are with the Bhutan government and would receive training as Indian Revenue Officers.

The 74th Indian Revenue Service batch has 43 officers and five Bhutan-origin civil servants. Sharing their experience in learning in India, Bhutanese officers said that the IRS syllabus offered them the chance to enhance their knowledge. They got to know about land, sea and air trade, unlike Bhutan, which is mostly about mountains, as per the report in The Bhutan Live.



Under the agreement, the Bhutanese officials would receive about Rs 1,200 as a daily allowance from India for training to become revenue and customs officers,' said a faculty member at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Bengaluru.

The one-year IRS training requires them to work at NACIN for a short period of time.

Tshering Yangki, a young civil servant from Bhutan said visiting India has been a tremendously beneficial experience. "Indians have been very welcoming and supportive. From our peers in the classroom to top officials, they are all warm and friendly," said another trainee Dawa Zangmo.

Most revenue officers are deployed near the Indian border, which is shared with West Bengal. "We are an import-driven nation and learning about different international customs will be helpful to our careers back home" Thinley Wangchak, another trainee said as quoted by The Bhutan Live. (ANI)

