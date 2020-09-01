Bhutan, Sri Lanka condole demise of Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering on Monday condoled the demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

"On behalf of the people of Bhutan, I offer our deepest condolences to the people of India on the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. We offer our sincere prayers and wish his family all the strength," Bhutan Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha said he was saddened to hear about the passing of the former Indian President.

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of the Fmr. #Indian President, #Bharatratna Pranab Mukherjee. He was a statesman par excellence, a writer and a man loved by all. The passion with which he served his nation is unparalleled. My deepest condolences to his family and friends," he said in the tweet.

Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India, extended his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mukherjee and called him a "statesman, who deeply respected across the aisle, he was widely admired for his people-centric policies. Under his tenure, Indo-French relations scaled new heights."

US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster recalled the former Indian President's contribution to India-US ties. "Very sad to learn of Pranab Mukherjee's passing. Through his long career in public service, he contributed much to the US-India relationship, including signing the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement when he was the Minister of External Affairs. Our condolences to his family," he said.

Seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, the government informed here.

Pranab Mukherjee passed at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84. (ANI)

