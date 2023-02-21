Bhutan to celebrate King Jigme Wangchuck's 43rd birthday on Wednesday

Thimphu [Bhutan], February 21 (ANI): Bhutan will celebrate the 43rd birthday of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Wednesday, The Bhutan Live reported.

The day will be celebrated in full swing after three years of COVID restrictions. All 20 Dzongkhags, Bhutan's primary subdivisions, will begin the day with prayers and butter lamp offerings for the long life of the King.

In the capital city, Thimphu, the celebration will be hosted at the Changlimithang ground, with the Bhutan Prime Minister attending as the chief guest, as per the newsreport.



The ceremony will also be attended by the members of Zhung Dratshang, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, civil servants, school children and the public.

His Majesty's birthday will be celebrated in the main centres of all 20 Dzongkhags. The traditional ceremony under the theme of 'Kadrinche Mewang Chhog' will begin with the offering of prayers by the Dratshang, civil servants, school students, private/public institutions and the public, according to The Bhutan Live.

School children will perform march-past and cultural programmes.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey on a visit to Bhutan last year called on the Bhutanese King and discussed aspects of enhancing the enduring bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The Army Chief also received a Guard of Honour at Bhutan's capital Thimphu. (ANI)

