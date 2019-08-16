Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj (File photo)
Bhutan wholeheartedly supports India's bid for permanent membership at UNSC

Malavika Kaur | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:43 IST

By Malavika Kaur
Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, on Friday said that the Himalayan nation has extended unequivocal support for India's bid for permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
"Bhutan wholeheartedly supports India's bid for permanent membership at the UNSC. In fact, Bhutan has said that it is an anomaly that India is not today in the UNSC when it should be," Kamboj told ANI.
"The Prime Minister of Bhutan on September 22, 2017, had clearly enunciated this. They offer wholehearted support to India for a permanent seat in an expanded Security Council," she added.
Preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in full swing in Bhutan. The leader is expected to arrive in Paro on August 17 for a two-day bilateral visit. India and Bhutan are expected to sign 10 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) during the official engagement.
On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the National Memorial Chorten. He will also be attending a cultural performance at Tashichhodzong - a Buddhist monastery - hosted in honour of the visiting leader.
Modi will depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday. (ANI)

