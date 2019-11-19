Bhutanese Foreign Minister calls on Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan, T. Dorji, met the Union Home Minister">Home Minister Amit Shah here in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere.

A statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said both the leaders discussed the historically close ties between the two nations and agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relationship in future.

Earlier in the day, Bhutanese Foreign Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two held a bilateral meeting.

"Warmly welcomed, as always @FMBhutan Dr. Tandi Dorji. A very good conversation on our unique bilateral ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs had in a statement on November 16 informed that Bhutanese Foreign Minister will pay a visit to Bodhgaya and Rajgir, Bihar on November 19-20 and Kolkata, West Bengal on November 21-22. (ANI)