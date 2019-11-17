Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji arrives in India

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Bhutanese Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji arrived here on Sunday afternoon for a week-long visit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Dorji is expected to hold talks with Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in the evening.

On Monday, Dorji will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House. After assuming charge of the ministry, Jaishankar had undertaken a two-day visit to Bhutan on his first bilateral trip earlier in June.

On Tuesday, the Bhutanese Minister will fly to Bodh Gaya in Bihar to attend a two-day programme.

The dignitary will then travel to Kolkata on Thursday to meet the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is also slated to attend a programme in Kolkata on Friday.

Dorji will emplane for Bhutan on Saturday. (ANI)

