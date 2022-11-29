Bhutanese monks pay obeisance to Buddha Relics on last day of India tour

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): A 24-member delegation of Bhutanese Buddhist monks, which has been on an India tour for the last eight days paid obeisance to Holy Buddha Relics at National Museum on Tuesday in the capital New Delhi.

This visit marked the culmination of the eight-day tour in which the delegation visited several holy Buddhist sites across different states of the country.

Jointly organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan Monks, the tour was widely dubbed as 'a spiritual and academic tour of India'.

"This spiritual journey is not intended to strengthen the relationship between India and Bhutan, with which we already have wonderful relations. We are exploring with India, with whom we have a friendly connection, and they are supporting our efforts. We need to understand Indian culture, values, and beliefs." said Khenpo Urgen, Secretary of Central Monastic Body, Bhutan.

The Secretary expressed admiration for India as a neighbouring nation and stated that their team was privileged to visit the Buddha's relic in the museum.



"I think the National Museum is excellent and we felt very blessed and honoured," said Khenpo Urgen.

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on the basis of a Resolution adopted at the Global Buddhist Congregation in New Delhi was formed in 2012 as a global umbrella Buddhist body with headquarters in New Delhi, India.

The IBC also represents the preservation, development, and promotion of Buddhist heritages worldwide.

India and Bhutan have had a decades-old strong relationship. He also stated that Bhutan's religious and spiritual feelings were tied to India.

While Buddhism was born in India, it is the state religion of neighbouring Bhutan.

India has endeavoured to promote the development of Buddhist heritage sites. The Buddhist circuit was conceived and accomplished in the same line of effort. (ANI)

