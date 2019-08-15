Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering reading PM Modi's book "Exam Warrior" (Photo courtesy: PMO BHutan Facebook page)
Bhutanese PM greets Indians on Independence Day, calls PM Modi 'humble, natural'

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 18:20 IST

Thimphu [Bhutan], Aug 15 (ANI): Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Thursday extended his greetings to the people of India on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, saying that he sees a new chapter of friendship unfolding between the two neighboring countries.
In an extensive Facebook post, Tshering said that Bhutan looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official visit to the Himalayan nation. The post accompanies a picture of the Bhutanese PM reading Modi's book "exam warrior".
"Out of the collections I was sorting out recently came out the book called 'Exam Warriors' by Narendra Modi. I am aware that the Prime Minister of India, besides everything else, is a scribe and a pro at that. On that spot, I flipped through the pages of the book directed at young people, as he deconstructs the idea of exam which many views as "life-determining," a Facebook post by PMO office read.
"Woven with personal anecdotes, the content is so simple for a child to comprehend yet so profound and practical. Such is Shri Narendra Modiji," it added.
Tshering praised Modi as someone who is "humble and natural" in his interactions, adding that the Indian leader has good intentions to bring about change and take his nation forward.
"For a person who has made bold decisions for his country of diverse background and complexities, Modiji has his feet firm on the ground," the post read.
PM Modi will embark on a two-day official visit to Bhutan, beginning on August 17.
"Meanwhile, on my own quest, I am also assured that Bhutan has a good friend in him. And in two days, he visits our country. It is an honour no doubt. But it is also a proud moment to welcome him not just as the Prime Minister of India but as a great human being who means well for his country and beyond," said Tshering
"I see new chapters of friendship unfold for the two countries. But for today, I wish the people of India a happy Independence day. We pray for a peaceful and prosperous India," he added.

iocl