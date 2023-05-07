Bhutanese royals visit Buckingham Palace in traditional outfits

Thimphu [Bhutan], May 7 (ANI): Joined by monarchs from around the world, the King and Queen of Bhutan visited Buckingham Palace in traditional outfits as they flaunted their colourful outfits.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema attended the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, which took place at Westminster Abbey in the UK on Saturday (May 6), Bhutan Live reported.

The Bhutan royals arrived at Westminster Abbey looking stylish in their traditional purple attire. The Queen wore a traditional Kira, and the King donned a traditional Gho.

According to Bhutan Live, they were joined by monarchs from around the world, including kings and queens of Spain, Denmark, Tonga, Thailand, Jordan, and more.

The Bhutanese royals, who were dressed in traditional attire, were beaming as they entered Buckingham Palace on Saturday for the pre-coronation reception.



They talked with Prince William and other royals from around the world at the Palace reception, Bhutan Live reported.

The King and Queen of Bhutan attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. The royal pair did interact with Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, and then Prince Charles, despite never meeting the late Queen.

The coronation day has marked a historical moment for the royal family as it kicks in a lot of changes in the titles and duties of royals.

According to Page Six, a US-based media company, the newly crowned Queen Camilla wore an ivory gown by Bruce Oldfield featuring silver and gold embroidery depicting the national flowers of the United Kingdom. She accessorized her outfit with the iconic Coronation Necklace, which boasts a jaw-dropping 22.48-carat pendant known as the Lahore Diamond.

The Queen was crowned with the same headpiece Queen Mary used in 1911, although she added jewels from Queen Elizabeth's collection to honour her late mother-in-law.

She also paid tribute to her husband's mother by wearing the same robe Elizabeth wore to her own coronation 70 years ago, as per Page Six. (ANI)

