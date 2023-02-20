Bhutan's cultural market Ka Ja Throm opens in Phuentshogling

Phuentshogling [Bhutan], February 20 (ANI): Bhutan's commercial hub Phuentshogling received its new refined market, Ka Ja Throm where residents can experience the vibrant and lively experience, The Bhutan Live reported.

On Saturday, the Ka Ja Throm was inaugurated and opened to the public. This new refined market is the initiative started by the Royal command and as a gift from the king to the people of Phuentshoglin. The Ka Ja Throm is believed to revive the town's economy.

Located on the rooftop of the Multi-Level Car Parking in Phuentshogling, the new Ka Ja Throm offers a vibrant and lively experience for all visitors. It has an open-air stage along with various food and drinks units managed by DeSuups from the DeSuung Skilling Programme.

DeSuups are the ones who are regarded as the "Guardians of Peace." According to Bhutan Daily, DeSuung was launched on February 14 2011, by the fifth King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The De-suung programme aims to encourage citizens to take up a role in nation-building.

"One will not get the regular food and drinks that are available in various town areas. Here we have good food and drinks, and this is not to compete with local businesses here. Rather it is to bring in more regional tourists and help boost the local economy," said Uttar Kumar Rai, the Phuentshogling Thrompon.



And unlike other Ka Ja Throms, he added that Phuentshogling's Ka Ja Throm is primarily for entertainment.

"Since we don't have many places for international visitors to hang out, we thought of making our Ka Ja Throm only for entertainment purposes. This will also help attract more regional and foreign tourists," added the Thrompon.

Moreover, it is also expected to help achieve Phuentshogling Thromde's aim of making the town an entertainment hub of the country, reported The Bhutan Live.

Earlier, the Ka Ja Throm was integrated into the cities like Paro and Thimphu.

As part of the inauguration event, the Phuentshogling Thromde also kept the Pedestrian Terminal and the border gate open for 24 hours. Hundreds of locals and regional tourists attended the inauguration event Saturday. (ANI)

