Bhutan's King Jigme Wangchuck to visit India from April 3-5

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will officially visit India from April 3- 5. He will be accompanied by Dr Tandi Dorji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

His India visit comes at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

The visit of the King of Bhutan is in keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and during his visit, he will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and senior officials will call on the King of Bhutan.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, characterized by understanding and mutual trust.

The visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the close bilateral partnership, including economic and development cooperation, the release added.

Earlier in February 2023, a Parliamentary Delegation from Bhutan led by Wangchuk Namgyel, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Welcoming the delegation, the President said that we deeply value the multifaceted and unique friendship between India and Bhutan.

The Government of India is committed to expanding its excellent bilateral cooperation with Bhutan, in accordance with the aspirations and priorities of the people of Bhutan.

India is foraying into new avenues of bilateral cooperation with Bhutan such as Space Cooperation, Smart Agriculture, Youth and Sports, Start-ups, Renewable energy and Digital Development, to help the Royal Government of Bhutan realize its vision of prosperity for all.

The President noted that this year Bhutan would graduate from the LDC group of countries and embark on becoming a High Income Economy by 2034.

India and Bhutan share unique and exemplary bilateral relations, which are based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. Formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968.

The basic framework of India-Bhutan relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was renewed in February 2007.

The bilateral ties have been advanced by regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

India re-negotiated the 1949 treaty with Bhutan and signed a new treaty of friendship in 2007. The new treaty replaced the provision requiring Bhutan to take India's guidance on foreign policy with broader sovereignty. (ANI)

