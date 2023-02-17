Bhutan's tourism council increases awareness about country's renewed focus on sustainable travel

Thimphu [Bhutan], February 17 (ANI): Bhutan's tourism council recently participated in South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in India, to promote Bhutan tourism and to increase awareness about the country's renewed focus on sustainable tourism, The Bhutan Live reported.

SATTE is Asia's leading tourism exhibition where domestic and international buyers and professionals from across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry find a comprehensive platform to display their services.

According to The Bhutan Live, Bhutan's tourism council is responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Bhutan committed to sharing the kingdom's remarkable places, people, and experiences with conscious travellers guided by the principle of high-value, low-volume tourism.

Bhutan is known for its aura of mystery, mysticism, and spiritualism. The country surrounded by the Himalayas has attracted tourists with its mountains and monasteries, rich biodiversity, pristine forests, rivers, glacial lakes, waterfalls etc. Tourists who visit the country love the warm welcome extended by the place.

The country is governed by happiness before anything else, as shown by Bhutan's GNH (Gross National Happiness). It is one of the very few carbon-negative countries in the world. In 2021, Bhutan sequestered 9.4 million tonnes of carbon against its emission capacity of 3.8 million tonnes.



SATTE, a leading platform for the industry is well-supported by the Ministry of Tourism, The Government of India, and National and International Tourism Boards.

Bhutan's Tourism council at SATTTE got a chance to showcase new itineraries and create awareness around its new national brand identity, 'Believe', a campaign that inspires its citizens to have new visions for the future. 'Believe ' reflects Bhutan's character and landscapes, history and ambition which are bold, vivid and carry many distinct stories within, according to The Bhutan Live.

As per Bhutan Tourism Department's Chief Marketing Officer, Carissa Nimah: "Bhutan is already an incredibly alluring destination, yet it has so many layers to be revealed and shared, removed from the humdrum and hectic. Bhutan is proof that happiness, connection, respite and revelation are our birthright. Restoring one's sense of belief is the kingdom's real gift to its visitor. The nation itself believes in a better future, led by the wisdom from its past, a belief it manifests daily. Bhutan is honoured to be part of SATTE 2023, and we look forward to reconnecting with our travellers and partners."

Bhutan, an-year round tourist destination, has something new to offer every season, from hiking through the pristine nature, sightseeing tours, helicopter tours, adventure, fresh harvests, stunning textiles, festivals and hot stone baths.

Bhutan Airlines in the event promised a 15 per cent discount to the customers when booked immediately. The department of Tourism was accompanied by 14 exhibitors from Bhutan, which included five hotels and nine travel operators. (ANI)

