BIC Camera provides convenient service for foreign customers

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 02 (ANI): Big Camera AKIBA, which is located in Akihabara, is very popular among foreign tourists.

Akihabara is famous for Japanese animation and electrical appliances. Each store has a service to attract foreign tourists.

Bic Camera AKIBA has a specialized floor for toys and games. Japanese animation characters are famous all over the world and a lot of customers come to buy these products.

"Bic Camera AKIBA is located on the main street of Akihabara. On the seventh floor, there are toys of "Lego", plastic model of Gundam, figures, children's toys and Olympic Tokyo2020 official store. The contents of 'One Piece' broadcast in Asia and Gundam are very popular for customers," said Hiroki Kimura of Bic Camera AKIBA.

In order to facilitate foreign tourists, "Bic Camera" has staff who can speak foreign languages.

Each specialised staff has a name tag with the flag symbol of a country and its language he specializes in. (ANI)

