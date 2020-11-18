Biden looks forward to working with PM Modi on 'shared global challenges' including Indo Pacific region: Transition team

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden looks forward to working closely with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "shared global challenges", including containing COVID-19 and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, Biden-Harris Presidential Transition team said on Tuesday.

Biden and PM Modi had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday during which the latter congratulated the former vice president for winning the elections. Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President-elect Biden on his election, describing "it as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the United States", according to a statement by Prime Minister's office.

The prime minister also extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Vice President-elect Senator Kamala Harris.

The president-elect thanked the prime minister for his congratulations and expressed his desire to strengthen and expand the U.S.-India strategic partnership alongside the first vice president of South Asian descent Kamala Harris, according to a statement by his transition team.

"The president-elect noted that he looks forward to working closely with the prime minister on shared global challenges, including containing COVID-19 and defending against future health crises, tackling the threat of climate change, launching the global economic recovery, strengthening democracy at home and abroad, and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the statement read.

The call between the two leaders comes days after former Vice President Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the presidential race.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi warmly recalled his earlier interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and in 2016.

Biden had chaired the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress that was addressed by the Prime Minister during his 2016 visit. (ANI)