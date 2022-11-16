Biden stumbles again during Mangrove forest visit at G20 Summit, Bali

Bali [Indonesia], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden stumbled on the stairs while he was heading towards the Taman Hutan Raya mangrove forest.

On Tuesday, Biden, not for the first time, stumbled on the stairs and appeared to lose his footing after which, Indonesian President Joko Widodo held him during their visit to a Mangrove forest in Bali at G20 Summit.



This is not the first time Biden has been caught stumbling on live camera. On November 6, when Biden appeared at Sarah Lawrence College in a rally attended by hundreds, he at one point stumbled on the stage and appeared to lose his footing, New York Post reported.

"Whoops," he said as he recovered his stance.

On Tuesday 79-year-old Biden managed to arrest his fall with the help of the Indonesian President unlike in June when he fell off his bike, or when he stumbled while walking up the stairs to Air Force One last year.

Earlier in June, Biden took a tumble off his bike as he took a ride near his vacation home in the US state of Delaware. On that occasion, Biden's security crowded the US President and helped him get upright.

"I'm good," Biden said, telling pool reporters that he had had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals.

"As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family," a White House official said.

In May, also, a similar incident took place where he nearly fell while walking up the stairs of Air Force One. A similar incident occurred last year in Atlanta when Biden stumbled on the plane's steps, not once but three times!

On that occasion, he had blamed his stumble on a strong gust of wind.

Currently, US President is in Bali to attend the 17th edition of G20 where he also shared a warm hug with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also holds a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (ANI)