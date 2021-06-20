Biden to host Israeli President Rivlin on June 28

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the White House on June 28, 2021. President Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people. It will be an opportunity to consult about the many challenges and opportunities facing the region," she said further.

The Israeli government changed after last month's fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza also touched off rare mob violence among the Jewish and Arab within Israeli cities.

"President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years," Psaki said.



According to Xinhua, Rivlin is due to retire next month after the end of his seven-year term.

Israel's former Labor chairman and opposition leader Isaac Herzog was chosen by the parliament earlier this month to be the next Israeli president. He would be sworn in at an official ceremony in July.

The role of the president in Israel is mainly ceremonial with little executive power. The president of Israel is elected for seven years and cannot serve more than a single term. (ANI)

