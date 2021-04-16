Biden to host South Korean counterpart in late May

Washington DC [US], April 16 (ANI/Sputnik): President Joe Biden will host President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in in the second half of May to discuss the relationship between two countries and looks forward to his meeting with Japan's prime minister, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Thursday.



"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Moon of the Republic of Korea to the White House in the second half of May, we are still finalizing the date for that," Psaki said.

Psaki also said Biden is looking forward to welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Friday. (ANI/Sputnik)

