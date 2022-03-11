Biden, Zelenskyy assess Ukraine situation, to ramp up sanctions against Russia

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 11 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday had a substantive conversation on the war situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelenskyy gave Biden the assessment of the situation on the battlefield, informed about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population.

Both leaders agreed on further steps to support the defence of Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia.



"Had a substantive conversation with @POTUS. Gave him the assessment of the situation on the battlefield, informed about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We agreed on further steps to support the defense of Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia," tweeted Zelenskyy.

If Russia continues its shelling campaign in Ukraine, then the sanctions that have been imposed are "not enough," added Zelensky.

Earlier, in a video address from the streets of Kyiv, Zelensky said European Union sanctions against Russia "need to be stronger."

Referring to Thursday's meeting of EU leaders in Versailles, Zelensky said Ukraine knows the leaders "who supported us" and those "who kept silent ... and tried to water down the wording to make it insufficient for Ukraine, for Europe and for our joint freedom."

"The European Union must do more for us, for Ukraine and for itself. We are waiting for it," he said. (ANI)

