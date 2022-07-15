Bilal Kaka murder: Man killed, vehicles ablaze during protest in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): A man was killed and several vehicles were set on fire in the Sohrab Goth area in Karachi in Pakistan during a protest following the killing of 35-year-old Bilal Kaka at a hotel in Hyderabad a couple of days ago.

Several political leaders across Pakistan called for peace and asked protesters not to disturb social harmony.

Bilal Kaka was shot dead by Pathans at a restaurant over a food bill during Eid-ul-Azah. Reports in local media said that the hotel owners allegedly shot dead Bilal Kaka and injured his two friends after a dispute over a food bill at the Super Salateen Hotel near Wadhu Wah near Hyderabad bypass - one of the most popular areas in Hyderabad, Daily Pakistan reported.

The leaders of several political parties, including JI, MQM-Pakistan, Awami National Party, and nationalist leaders Jalal Mehmood Shah and Ayaz Latif Palijo issued statements on Thursday and urged both Sindhis and Pashtuns to show restraint, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The political parties asked the government to take action so that the tensions in the province can be defused.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the accused were arrested in connection with the killing and added that the ones involved in destroying of properties will also be brought to justice, it reported.

The Awami Workers Party (AWP) called for action against the police as they "stood idly while the man was brutally murdered".



Jalal Mehmood Shah, the Chairman of Sindh United Party, said that the Sindhis consider Pashtuns their brothers and they have no objection to their businesses in Sindh.

The Sindh United Party Chairman asked the Pashtuns "to respect Sindhis and amicably resolve the issues".

Protest rallies and demonstrations were held in parts of Pakistan's Sindh province over the death of Sindhi youth Bilal Kaka.

Rallies were held at Qambar, Jacobabad, Nawabashah, Tando Mohammad Khan, Halan, and at Kariyo Ghunoor by different groups including nationalist Jiye Sindh Quami Mahaz and Awami Tehreek, Sindh Tarqui Pasand's Students' Federation and Sindh United Party.

Sindh United Party Chairman and Convener of Sindh Action Committee, Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah said that the law-and-order problem in Sindh is increasing because of the Afghans living in Sindh and others coming to Sindh from elsewhere.

Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) has announced demonstrations across Sindh Friday demanding the ouster of outsiders from Sindh, reported local media. JSQM chairman said that Afghans staying in Sindh are the major reason for ruining Sindh.

Taking a dig at authorities, he said that the Afghans also seem to have got licenses now to kill Sindhi youth in Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to the local media, illegal Afghan residents are involved in narcotics and money lending at a heavy rate of interest. It said they were also involved in killing of Sindhi youths. (ANI)

