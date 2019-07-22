Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo)
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo)

Bilawal Bhutto criticises Imran Khan's trip to US

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:59 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday criticised Imran Khan's maiden trip to the United States, saying that the Prime Minister is an embarrassment to the nation even when he is representing his nation abroad.
Dubbing Khan as "Selected Prime Minister", Bilawal tweeted: "Pitty even when representing our country abroad Selected PM can't get of his container."
"Imran is a ruler, not a leader. Pakistan needs a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis, not just himself. If the government does opposition & opposition does opposition then who's left to run the country?" he added.
Bhutto's remarks came after Khan while addressing a big gathering of the overseas Pakistanis in Washington on Sunday said that opposition leaders facing corruption cases in his country wanted an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). However, the Prime Minister further stressed that he would not rest until his government recovered the looted national wealth.
Khan in his speech apparently referred to jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari and said they had a way out, which was simply to return the looted public money, Geo News reported.
The 69-year-old former prime minister was convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced to seven years in jail. He is currently serving the sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.
Zardari was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on July 2 after the Islamabad High Court terminated his pre-arrest bail and that of his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake account case.
In his speech, Khan further announced to withdraw the A-class prison facilities from Sharif and Zardari and treat the former leaders just like any other ordinary prisoners.
Khan is on a three-day visit to the United States and he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump today with an aim to repair damaged ties between the two countries.
The Prime Minister is accompanied by Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to military spokesperson Asif Ghafoor. (ANI)

