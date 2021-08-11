Bilawal rallies behind to move no-confidence motion against Imran Khan govt, Sindh CM

Karachi [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday reiterated calls for Opposition to mount no-trust bids against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Sindh Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"If Opposition moves a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar, then we can have the govt ousted tomorrow," said Bilawal, reported Geo News.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Bilawal claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) took part in the by-elections at his party's suggestion, adding that the alliance was "running successfully and "constantly winning" as long as it was following the policies and strategies devised by the PPP.

"While we will not attend the upcoming meeting of the PDM tomorrow, we wish the alliance good luck," he said.



Bilawal said that a united show of force by the Opposition is needed to dethrone the current regime, reported Geo News.

He also criticised the federal government for depriving Sindh of funds and said that it is "unhappy" because of the work the PPP is doing for Karachi "day and night".

"Neither does the government want to do something for Karachi itself, nor does it want us to do anything," he said, adding that despite having limited resources, the PPP is not only working to resolve the issues of Karachi but is also employing efforts to develop other parts of Sindh.

"People can see the current government's injustices and that the PPP is the only solution to their problems, therefore, PPP will succeed in forming the next government in Pakistan," he said.

Bilawal was of the view that the PTI-led government is "very unstable" and said that the PPP is expecting general elections to take place "at any time", reported Geo News. (ANI)

