Bilawal rules out dialogue with govt, says PDM to enter second phase on Dec 13

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday ruled out any dialogue with the Imran Khan Government adding that Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) will enter the "second phase" of its anti-government campaign by addressing a rally in Lahore.

"The time for dialogue [with the government] has long passed. When they talk about reconciliation, they do it out of fear," he said, as quoted by Dawn.

"They are cowards who can't face the people. They must be getting intelligence reports about the number of people gearing up to march to Islamabad," he added.

The PPP chairperson, according to Dawn, said that the first phase of the 11-party opposition alliance -- the PDM -- was successful and would initiate the second phase in Lahore on December 13.

It also reported that The PPP chairman had paid a visit to Maryam at her Jati Umra residence to offer condolences over the demise of her grandmother.

Bilawal hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing him of threatening the Opposition and then demanded Khan must resign.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan changes his stance every day. First, he threatened us [...] and now he's saying I am ready for dialogue and ready to do anything [...]. Let me tell him, that this is not how politics works," he said.

The PPP chairperson said that "it was time for the premier to "realise the situation" and "hand in his resignation."



On the subject of the decision for opposition lawmakers to submit their resignations from the provincial and national assemblies, he said that the PPP would discuss the matter during the meeting of its Central Executive Committee, Dawn reported further.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that "sitting ministers" were contacting the opposition, adding that she did not see it fit to acknowledge or respond to them.

Nawaz said that Imran Khan "who kept saying for three years that he will not give an (national reconciliation ordinance) NRO", is now contacting the party's senior leadership "to sit down for talks" and solve issues in parliament "without resignations or a long march".

"We don't accept your request. Neither the nation nor the PDM will give you an NRO," she said.

Meanwhile, a disgruntled Information Minister Shibli Faraz hit out at the PDM for moving ahead with staging rallies citing the country's worsening situation due to COVID-19.

"Their panic has increased to this extent that they are taking steps that should have been taken at the very end... They are the sultans of corruption," he said.

The PDM is scheduled to hold its next power show in Lahore on Monday, December 13.

According to Geo News, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the government will not grant permission for PDM's December 13 jalsa in Lahore.

He made the statement after a meeting with intelligence officers and the home secretary. Basharat said action will be taken against the organisers and facilitators of jalsas and rallies, it reported further. (ANI)

