Bilawal slams govt over petrol price hike in Pak, says centre does not care for poor

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 3 (ANI): Rejecting to the recent petroleum price hike, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not care for poor people's problems.

In a statement, Bilawal said, in one month, Rs 10 have been increased on a litre of petrol. "The government is [increasing petrol prices] to meet its own expenses," Geo News reported.

The PPP chairman said Pakistan could not bear more inflation.

"This selected government's incompetence is holding back Pakistan from progressing; Prime Minister Imran Khan does not know anything except lying and political victimisation," Bilawal said.



The PPP chairman asked the prime minister to take back the decision to increase petrol prices and "have mercy on the people." "PPP had kept petrol prices stable despite facing harsh conditions," he added.

The government had raised the price of petrol by Rs 1.71 per litre, pushing the total price to Rs 119.80 per litre, Geo News reported.

The decision was made as per the recommendation from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. The price of kerosene oil is also increased by Rs 0.35 per litre to Rs 87.49 per litre against Rs 87.14 per litre.

Last month, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lashed out at the Imran Khan-led government for the rising inflation in the country and reiterated that the party will not let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pass the 'anti-people budget' in the National Assembly.

Highlighting that the rate of inflation has not come down below 10 per cent in the last two years, Pakistan politicians alleged that the assets of Imran Khan and his cabinet members have increased. (ANI)

