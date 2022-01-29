Bilawal to attend Sargodha rally on Jan 30; hold meetings for Islamabad long march against Imran Khan govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday arrived in Lahore on a three-day visit during which he would travel to Sargodha to attend a rally at Sial Sharif, local media reported.

Apart from this, he would hold meetings at his residence to chalk out a plan of action for the Islamabad bound long march against Imran Khan government that is scheduled to commence from Karachi on February 27, The Express Tribune reported.

Other important activities that the PPP chairman will indulge in whilst in Lahore include deliberating upon the road map, stopover points and party campsites for the long march with the provincial leadership, the Pakistani media reported.



Talking to The Express Tribune, a PPP office-bearer said Bilawal will attend a rally on January 30. The PPP office-bearer went on to say that several proposals were under consideration for the long march.

"There was one proposal of commencing the long march on Feb 27 and reach Islamabad by March 10-12," he said. "There were other proposals, favoring further prolonging the march and that of condensing it to a mere few days."

Earlier this month, Pakistan opposition announced a long march against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government from Karachi on February 27 over the rise in inflation. (ANI)

