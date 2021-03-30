Binder Birk: The emerging star in Punjabi Music Industry

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/The PRTree): Binder Birk launches his latest Punjabi music album, 'Tutta Taara' featuring Ranjit Rana as the leading artist. 'Punjab De Dard' is another of his compositions that came up in association with UpBeat Music making its mark in the industry.

People from all over the world are getting inspired by Binder Birk's mind-blowing tracks. His songs are primarily on Guru Nanak. Hence, for the Punjabis, Binder's compositions are very holy, indeed. Excelling in almost every genre, the artist can work on a romantic song, bhangra, or anything spiritual.

Having taken the whole of social media to dance on his melodies, Binder has been very active with his digital presence. It is evident from the rapid increase in his number of followers. Presently, his page has more than 21K followers. Hence, this overwhelming response from the public encouraged him to open up a music company named UpBeat Music. His songs leave an unforgettable impact on the minds of every listener.

Having introduced many newcomers to the global audience, it is a refreshing moment for his fans after he announced the launch of his new album.

The singer and songwriter is hopeful about the success of his Punjab-based track. Binder Birk has a treasure chest for Punjabi devotional songs. It seems that Guru Nanak is always with his true devotee. Birk opines that Babaji's blessings give him strength and energy to write such influential songs. Moreover, he does not write for money. His compositions are only the carrier of happiness for everyone listening to them.

