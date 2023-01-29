BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemns anti-India activities by pro Khalistani in Australia

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday condemned anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia.

In a video posted by Sirsa, the pro-Khalistani group in Australia was seen attacking unarmed Indians carrying the Indian flag at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia.

"I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books," tweeted Sirsa.

I strongly condemn anti India activities by pro Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books.@ANI pic.twitter.com/xMMxNTQscc — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 29, 2023



In the viral videos, Khalistani supporters were seen hitting Indian supporters in broad daylight.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalistani group continued to hit them. One individual was seen breaking an Indian flag and throwing it on the floor.

Sarah L Gates, Director of Hindu Human Rights Australasia shared the video of a group of Khalistan supporters chasing an Indian youth who was carrying the Indian national flag on Twitter.

"Khalistanis now sharing footage of a Khali mob approaching a lone Indian youth with Tiranga and assaulting them near Federation Square Khalistan Referendum. I hope @AusFedPolice will not turn a blind eye," tweeted Gates.

One of them was seen charging towards the mob with a sword.

"Khalistani goon, armed with a sword, who attacked Indians holding the Tiranga - arrested by police at Khalistani event at Federation Square, Melbourne today," tweeted Australian Hindu Media.

The Australia Today earlier reported that Indian Australians had notified the Victoria Police that they had planned a protest at the Federation Square in Melbourne against the rising pro-Khalistan activities in the country.

Meanwhile, Australian Hindu Media informed that a sword-yielding Khalistani was arrested by the police at Federation Square.

"Khalistani goon, armed with a sword, who attacked Indians holding the Tiranga - arrested by police at Khalistani event at Federation Square, Melbourne today," Australian Hindu Media tweeted.

Condemning the attack, the Victoria Police informed that as of now 2 people have been arrested following the violent attack. The two arrested men are in their 30s and have been issued a penalty notice for "riotous behaviour".

The attack comes days after Hindu temples in Melbourne were set ablaze in a targeted attack.

Three males went to the e-commerce centre at Meriton Place at Clayton South in a blue Volkswagon Golf at about 10 pm on January 26, police said.

Two of the group smashed through the front door of the Future Fulfilment warehouse and spread accelerant inside while a third offender spread the fuel outside and lit the blaze. (ANI)