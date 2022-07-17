BJP President JP Nadda meets former Nepali PM Prachanda under 'Know BJP' campaign

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday met the former Nepali Prime Minister and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal where they discussed ways to strengthen and deepen ties between India and Nepal.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" was accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal and Son in-law.



The two leaders also held discussions over the age-old cultural and people-to-people bond along with ways to enhance party-to-party cooperation.

"It was an honour to welcome Shri Pushpa K Dahal "Prachanda", Former PM of Nepal and to interact with him today at the BJP HQ in New Delhi as part of 'Know the BJP' initiative," President JP Nadda said in a tweet.



"We had fruitful discussions over strengthening and deepening ties between India and Nepal, especially our age-old cultural & people to people bond. We also discussed ways to further party-to-party cooperation," he added.

In the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and BJP foreign media incharge Vijay Chauthaiwale were also present.

Notably, Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" is currently on his visit to India at the invitation of BJP President JP Nadda.



During the meeting between the two leaders, various ways to enhance party-to-party interaction were discussed. BJP President JP Nadda has launched a unique initiative "Know BJP" for outreach to the external audience.

India will remain a steadfast partner of Nepal, said Jaishankar on Friday as he welcomed Dahal. "Pleased to welcome @cmprachanda to India on his visit at the invitation of BJP President @JPNadda ji. A productive discussion on strengthening our neighbourly relationship with a focus on economic cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.



"Reflecting our Neighbourhood First policy, India will remain a steadfast partner of Nepal in its quest for progress and prosperity," he had said in another tweet.

Notably, the former Nepali PM is on a three-day visit to India. BJP's foreign affairs department in charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said it is an "important" meeting. "This meeting is important and will be under the 'Know BJP' campaign. This is for the first time that the BJP has given an invitation to Nepali Communist Party."

According to the sources, Prachanda will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The "Know BJP" campaign was started on the party's 42nd Foundation Day on April 6, 2022. Its second phase was held on 16 May 2022 while the third meeting was held on June 4 2022.

"Know BJP" campaign is the BJP's initiative to introduce the party's vision, mission and work culture to different countries of the world. Under this program, Nadda has so far interacted with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Foreign Relations of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan and also envoys of 47 countries.

Nadda has so far held talks with diplomats/heads of missions of 47 countries including the European Union.

Earlier last month, Nadda had met the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Van Nen at the BJP Head Office in the national capital.

Earlier, Nadda interacted with "Head of Missions" from 13 countries at the party's central office in the fourth phase of the "Know BJP" campaign. Addressing the visiting diplomats, Nadda said, "It is our belief that there should be better communication between the political system and political parties of different countries so that we can understand the vision of each other."

The BJP firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties, he said. (ANI)

