BLACKPINK Lisa 'LALISA' reaches 100 million streams on Spotify

Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo song 'LALISA' has achieved 100 million streams on the global music platform Spotify, said her agency YG Entertainment on the 26th.



It has been in 46 days since the song was released on the 10th last month.

The fastest song by a K-pop solo artist to reach 100 million Spotify streams is Lisa's another solo song 'MONEY,' achieved in just 37 days. As a result, Lisa has both first and second fastest records.

'LALISA' is ranked No.84 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 64 on British Official Single Top 100, showing amazing popularity around the world. (ANI/Global Economic)

