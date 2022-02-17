BLACKPINK's Jennie in new underwear advertisement pictorial

Seoul [South Korea], February 17 (ANI/Global Economic): BLACKPINK member Jennie unveiled her new underwear advertisement pictorials.



On February 16, Jennie released a pictorial of an underwear brand she is participating as a brand ambassador.

In the photos, Jennie shows up various outfits and sporty underwear styles. Her unique and chic atmosphere and perfect body line catches fans' eyes.

Jennie is a member of a global K-pop group BLACKPINK, which is gaining huge popularity from home and abroad. In addition to BLACKPINK's activities, Jennie is sharing her daily life and communicating with fans through her SNS and YouTube channel. (ANI/Global Economic)

