BLACKPINK's Lisa sets the fastest record to hit 300 million streams on Spotify

Seoul [South Korea], December 31 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BLACKPINK member Lisa's first solo album song 'MONEY' has set a new record on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.

According to her agency YG Entertainment on the 30th, 'MONEY' hit 300 million streams on Spotify in the morning on this day. It is the milestone in 112 days after being released on September 10. In addition, this is the fastest record that the song released by K-pop solo artist surpassed 300 million streams.



The previous fastest record was Jennie's solo, which hit 300 million streams for the first time as a Korean solo artist in about 960 days.

Lisa's solo album title song 'LALISA' previously topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 72 countries and the Global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for 2 consecutive weeks. In addition, 'LALISA' and 'MONEY' ranked 84th and 93th, respectively, on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart, successfully entering the main single chart in the global pop market.

In particular, 'MONEY' has showed off its long-term popularity, ranking 5th on Spotify Global chart. Moreover, it ranked on U.K. Official Single Top 100 chart and U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart for 8 and 2 consecutive weeks, respectively. (ANI/Global Economic)

