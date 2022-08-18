Blast hits Kabul mosque

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 18 (ANI): A blast hit a mosque in the Afghan city of Kabul on Wednesday, Taliban officials said.

The incident took place in PD 17 of Kabul, TOLO news reported.

A Kabul security department spokesperson said that the Taliban forces have arrived in the area.



An emergency hospital in Kabul said that it received 27 people from the incident.

"27 people received at our hospital so far following an explosion in the PD17 area. 5 children among them, including a 7-year- old," Emergency Hospital twitted.

The Taliban has not issued any statement on casualties, according to the Afghan news agency. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Reportedly, a top Islamic cleric named Amir Mohammad Kabuli was killed in the blast. (ANI)

