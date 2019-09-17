Blast hits President Ghani's campaign gathering in Central Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 17 (Sputnik/ANI): A bomb blast hit an election campaign meeting in support of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in central Parwan province on Tuesday.

''The explosion was caused by a magnetic bomb planted on a car, Sputnik reported.

Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the Parwan governor told Sputnik that the blast had caused no casualties.

The Afghan presidential election which is scheduled for September 28 has been delayed twice.

The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process.

Earlier on Saturday, Afghan presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said that the incumbent government in Kabul is 'a hurdle' in the way of bringing peace to the war-ravaged country. (Sputnik/ANI)

