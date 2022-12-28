Blast injures four civilians in Afghanistan's Takhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 28 (ANI): Four people were injured as a blast rocked Taluqan city, the capital of northern Takhar province on Wednesday, The Khaama Press reported on Wednesday.

Taliban security commander Abdul Mubin Safi in Takhar confirmed the explosion and stated that a bomb was placed under a local administrative staff's desk. He said that four people have been severely injured.

However, unconfirmed sources reported high causalities left behind from today's bombing, the Khaama news agency reported.



"It was a mine blast and injured four civilians," provincial police spokesman Abdul Mubin Safi told Xinhua.

Without providing more details, the official added that an investigation had been initiated into the incident. The Tolonews reported that the blast occurred next to a private health center named Qataghan hospital.

In the past few months, the war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents including explosions.

On Monday, a blast killed the police chief of northern Badakhshan province and injured two others. A day earlier, another blast in Police District Six of Kabul city left no casualties but caused panic among locals. (ANI)

