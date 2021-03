Hama [Syria], March 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The explosion of two mines, planted by terrorists, in the east of Syria's Hama province killed at least 18 people on Sunday, state-run news agency SANA reported.



The blast also injured three other people.

According to SANA, the incident occurred in the Wadi Al-Azib area of Hama not far from Salamiyah city. (ANI/Sputnik)