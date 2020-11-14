Blast kills deputy commander of border brigade battalion in northern Afghanistan: Military

Kabul [Afghanistan],November 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Maj. Mohammad Naeem Pekar, the deputy commander of the third battalion of the Afghan military's Border Brigade, was killed in a roadside bomb blast in the northern Balkh province on Friday night, Hanif Rezai, a spokesman for the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, told Sputnik on Saturday.



"The incident took place on Friday night in the outskirts of Shortepa district," Rezai said, adding that two soldiers also died in the incident.

The spokesman also said that the blast injured another soldier of the Afghan army.

The Shortepa district is located at the border with Tajikistan. (ANI/Sputnik)

