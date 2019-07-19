Blast rocks factory in China's Henan province

Henan [China], July 19 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a factory in Sanmenxia City here on Friday evening, shattering doors and windows in buildings within a three-km range, Chinese state media reported.

There was no immediate report of any casualty, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN).

A blast at a biotech workshop in Henan last month had killed at least six people and injured five others. (ANI)

