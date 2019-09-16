Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 16 (ANI): At least one person was killed and five others suffered injuries in a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast that targeted university students in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, the police said on Monday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Blast targets university students in Ghazni, 1 killed
Sep 16, 2019
