Blast targets university students in Ghazni, 8 wounded

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 8 (ANI): At least eight female students sustained injuries after an improvised device blast targeted the University of Ghazni in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday.
Baz Mohammad Hemat, head of Ghazni's provincial hospital confirmed to Tolo News that the eight girls were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:22 IST
