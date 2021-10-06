Blending of gases, hydrogen key to global green energy system, says UN Official

Moscow [Russia], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): A complex blend of electricity, various gases including natural and biogas, and hydrogen will allow the de-carbonisation of the global energy system and help countries achieve green targets, Branko Milicevic, a member of the Sustainable Energy Division of the UN Economic Commission for Europe, said on Tuesday.

"Blending of natural gas, biogas, hydrogen and other gases is key to de-carbonizing the energy system," Milicevic said at the 10th St Petersburg International Gas Forum.



According to the UN official, gases in all their forms would continue to be the main energy carriers and storage media. At the same time, retrofitting and repurposing existing gas infrastructure can be considered a cost-efficient entry point for hydrogen technology, Milicevic noted.

"Despite the trend of electrification of demand within the global aspiration to achieve zero emission, the future energy system is likely to represent an interplay between photons, electrons, and small molecules of hydrogen, methane, therefore, the interlinked model is needed," the official emphasized.

In September, a report by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change warned that nations are on a "catastrophic pathway" to 2.7 degrees Celsius (over 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in temperature increase, and should cut their emissions by 45% by 2030 to reach carbon neutrality by mid-century. (ANI/Sputnik)

